Hip Hop's ROLLING LOUD FESTIVAL NEW YORK has been added to the previously announced LOS ANGELES and MIAMI events. ROLLING LOUD NEW YORK is set for OCTOBER 28-30 at CITI FIELD in QUEENS. 50 CENT, J. COLE and TRAVIS SCOTT will headline the respective days. ROLLING LOUD NEW YORK will also feature a special appearance by BOBBY SHMURDA. RODDY RICCH, LIL BABY, A$AP FERG, JACK HARLOW, LIL UZI VERT and about 100 more artists are scheduled.

ROLLING LOUD CALIFORNIA is scheduled for the NATIONAL ORANGE SHOW (NOS) EVENT CENTER in SAN BERNADINO on DECEMBER 10-12. Headliners on the respective days are KID CUDI, J. COLE and FUTURE with a special appearance by CHRIS BROWN X YOUNG THUGS. TY DOLLA $IGN, WIZ KHALIFA, THE KID LAROI, JACK HARLOW and a monster list of artists will also appear.

ROLLING LOUD MIAMI is the first to go JULY 23-25 at HARD ROCK STADIUM. A$AP ROCKY, TRAVIS SCOTT and POST MALONE will be headline acts on respective nights. BOBBY SHMURDA is scheduled for a special appearance along with DABABY, MEGAN THEE STALLION, 21 SAVAGE, YOUNG THUG, RODDY RICCH, RICK ROSS and a veritable "who's who" of Hip Hop.

You can get full lineups and ticket info at the ROLLING LOUD site.

