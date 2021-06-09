Priest

Longtime UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE football radio analyst TIM PRIEST is retiring from the VOL RADIO NETWORK after 22 years. PRIEST, who joined the VOL network as a fill-in analyst in 1993 and became the full-time analyst in 1999, said that he is leaving the VOLS broadcasts to spend more time supporting his grandchildren's athletic participation. Former VOLS and NEW YORK JETS quarterback and ex-TENNESSEE TITANS radio analyst PAT RYAN, who has been working on the pre-game shows for six years and on the VOL NETWORK's "BIG ORANGE HOTLINE" show for 11 years, will replace PRIEST on the broadcasts.

"For the last 22 years, I have had the privilege and honor of being a part of the team bringing the radio broadcast of TENNESSEE football to the VOL Nation," said PRIEST, who played for the VOLUNTEERS in 1968-70. "I have had the privilege of working alongside the SEC's best play by play broadcaster, BOB KESLING and the folks at the VOL NETWORK who are the very best in the college sports network business.

"While my fall weekends' attention has been TENNESSEE football going back to 1967, BETSY and I have four grandchildren who are plus athletes participating in various sports year around, including fall weekends. I wish to support KATE, ANNIE, TOMMY, and LAURA LEIGH in their athletic endeavors, including on some FALL weekends.

"Finally, I am most appreciative to the UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE and the VOL NETWORK for allowing me to be a part of the radio broadcast team going back to 1999. I look forward to supporting my alma mater and to watching the resurgence of TENNESSEE football under the direction of JOSH HEUPEL and his staff."

"I'm excited and honored to be following in the footsteps of former Vols BOB FOXX, BILL ANDERSON and TIM PRIEST in the color analyst role on the VOL NETWORK," said RYAN. "We look forward to having a lot of fun in the radio booth calling TENNESSEE football games."

