The Winners

THE ALLIANCE FOR WOMEN IN MEDIA FOUNDATION (AWMF) has released the winners of the 46th Annual GRACIE AWARDS. THE GRACIE AWARDS Gala will take place MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 27th at the BEVERLY WILSHIRE HOTEL in LOS ANGELES and will honor KERRY WASHINGTON, CATHERINE O’HARA, LENA WAITHE, KELLY CLARKSON, HILLARY RODHAM CLINTON, DEDE MCGUIRE, DANIELLE MONARO and ERIN ANDREWS.

This year’s ceremony will also recognize entertainment and news programming that addressed "timely topics and social issues."

“Throughout this important year, we have enjoyed some of the most compelling content in our history. We were informed, enlightened and entertained by women in media across all platforms,” said AWMF Pres. BECKY BROOKS. “As we celebrate AWM’s 70th anniversary, we are thrilled to honor this incredible group of women who have demonstrated their commitment to sharing emotionally-charged, timely and compelling content. We look forward to reconvening in person to recognize these incredible achievements and brave storytelling.”

Here's a full list of the winners.

