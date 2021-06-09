Sold

CASEY VINYARD, holder of 25% of METRO RADIO GROUP, LLC, licensee of Sports KREF-A (SPORTS TALK 1400 THE REF)/NORMAN, OK, is buying out the 75% interest held by DEBRA J. LAFFOON as personal representative of the late RANDY LAFFOON, for $157,000. RANDY LAFFOON died last SEPTEMBER (NET NEWS 9/25/2020).

In another filing at the FCC, COLT COMM, LLC has closed on the sale of Country KKCA/ARVIN-BAKERSFIELD, CA to SHEMOGUL MEDIA, LLC for $315,000.

