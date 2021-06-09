Airing Tonight At 7p (CT)

CMT has announced the final nominees competing for the 2021 "CMT MUSIC AWARDS" Video of the Year category, which has been narrowed down from an initial list of 14 nominees by Country music fans. The finalists include CARRIE UNDERWOOD and JOHN LEGEND with "Hallelujah," KANE BROWN with "Worldwide Beautiful," KEITH URBAN with P!NK's "One Too Many" and KELSEA BALLERINI with "Hole In The Bottle."

The final winner will be determined through voting on TWITTER. Fans can cast their vote by using the artists' hashtags, "#VoteCarrieCMT," "#VoteKaneCMT," "#VoteKeithCMT" and "VoteKelseaCMT."

The 2021 "CMT MUSIC AWARDS" airs TONIGHT at 7p (CT) as a six-network simulcast across CMT, MTV, MTV2, LOGO, PARAMOUNT NETWORK and TV LAND. A full list of nominations can be found here (NET NEWS 5/13).

