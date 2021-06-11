Debuts June 16th

YOUTUBE personality GIGI GORGEOUS is hosting a new podcast, "QUEERIFIED," for CADENCE13's RAMBLE podcast network. GORGEOUS, a transgender activist whose memoir "He Said, She Said" was recently published by HARMONY BOOKS, is co-hosting the show with her vest friend MARC "MIMI" LAMENTAC; the show debuts on JUNE 16th.

“On ‘QUEERIFIED’, I wanted to start a conversation that is empowering, entertaining, and humorous, having an open dialogue about the issues and experiences that made me the person I am today,” said GORGEOUS. “My best friend MARC LAMENTAC, or MIMI, and I invite listeners around the world to join us every week, and we are thrilled to partner with RAMBLE to bring this dream show to life!”

“GIGI has a larger-than-life personality, and an equally powerful voice as an activist,” said CADENCE 13 Chief Content Officer CHRIS CORCORAN. “As Pride is celebrated around the world, we’re excited to welcome GIGI and MIMI to the RAMBLE and CADENCE13 family.”

“It’s important that LGBTQIA+ voices and issues are given a platform,” said UTA Emerging Platforms Agent A.J. LEONE. “We’re confident that RAMBLE is the perfect home for GIGI’s debut audio project and are thrilled that she will have this forum to discuss an array of empowering topics.”

« see more Net News