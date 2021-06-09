"NFTs, Music, And The Law" On 6/14 at 6p (CT)

Entertainment attorney COLIN MAHER is partnering with NASHVILLE-based non-profit HELPING OUR MUSIC EVOLVE (HOME) to host the free, virtual event, "NFTs, Music, and The Law," on MONDAY, JUNE 14th from 6-7:30p (CT).

MAHER will be breaking down the background and use of the new revenue streaming concept of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and the copyright and licensing issues that are common when selling them, along with how to structure agreements with labels and publishers, and other important legal matters regarding NFTs.

Registration for "NFT's, Music, and The Law" is free on EVENTBRITE here. MAHER heads the NASHVILLE-based firm WHISKEY GHOST ENTERTAINMENT LAW.

