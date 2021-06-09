Miranda (Photo: Matthew Murphy)

LIN-MANUEL MIRANDA will receive the NAB LEADERSHIP FOUNDATION's 2021 SERVICE TO AMERICA LEADERSHIP AWARD during the 2021 CELEBRATION OF SERVICE TO AMERICA AWARDS special premiering on SATURDAY, JULY 10th. The award announcement coincides with the release of the highly-anticipated movie version of the "HAMILTON" creator's musical, "IN THE HEIGHTS," on THURSDAY, JUNE 10th.

“As the creative force behind some of the most successful stage and screen productions in recent memory, LIN-MANUEL MIRANDA has left an indelible mark on our culture,” said NAB Pres./CEO GORDON SMITH. “He has matched his outstanding success with an outspoken advocacy for PUERTO RICO and the arts, and a steadfast commitment to helping communities grow, learn and thrive. We are delighted to commemorate his storied accomplishments and dedication to public service with the SERVICE TO AMERICA LEADERSHIP AWARD.”

