'Is Your Audience Being Left Out?'

If you still believe your audience is listening to your show from start to finish, you need a reality check. The majority are tuning in, in the middle of stories or bits and have no idea what you are talking about. According to RANDY LANE, when covering a story, it's necessary to minimize pronouns and emphasize proper nouns. Rather than assume the audience has been listening from the setup of the story, simply replace pronouns with character names to provide context for listeners joining mid-story. Don't leave your audience out!" Read more about it in this week's "Consultant Tips."





