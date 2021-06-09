Frey (Photo: Joseph Llanes)

NASHVILLE-based CARNIVAL MUSIC has signed Country artist KYLIE FREY to a publishing deal. The LOUISIANA native's latest collaborative effort, "Horses In Heaven (featuring RANDY HOUSER)," landed the #1 spot on the TEXAS REGIONAL RADIO REPORT, marking her sixth chart-topper on the T3R in total. The song peaked to top of the chart in nine weeks, breaking FREY's own 11-week chart record for fastest #1 climb for a female in the chart's history.

“Within 10 minutes of meeting KYLIE, I heard a classic Country voice, some serious guitar picking and a song that stopped me dead in my tracks,” said CARNIVAL founder FRANK LIDDELL. “When I learned she was a rodeo queen headed out to a weekend goat-tying camp ... and that her parents made boudin [sausage] for a living, I knew she had to be a CARNIVAL writer. We are honored to join her awesome team and a be a part of what I know will be an adventurous ride to success. And my favorite part of it all? She’s Country!"

“I got my dream publishing deal," said FREY. "My name on the wall at the coolest company in town, surrounded by people that push me to just be myself more than ever before.

