Local Artists Rule!

This coming TUESDAY (6/15), TUNED-IN BROADCASTING Triple A WRLT (LIGHTNING 100)/NASHVILLE will be celebrating local musicians – and NASHVILLE has plenty of them!

Local artists will be aired on the station all day. In addition, there are plans to invite some artists to perform at the VOLUME.COM STUDIO. Those performances will be streamed live.

Further, every MONDAY and SATURDAY from 6-8p, local artists are featured on THE615 specialty show, hosted by LIGHTNING CASEY.

Learn more about the 615 DAY and the VOLUME.COM STUDIO here.









