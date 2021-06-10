Coming In July

The NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF TELEVISION PROGRAM EXECUTIVES (NATPE) usually doesn't include audio in its television events, but it will go all-in on podcasting for its upcoming online event, NATPE VIRTUAL: CONTENT-CAST - THE BUSINESS OF PODCASTING CONTENT, scheduled for JULY 14th.

The opening keynote interview, "State of the IP Union: How Hollywood is Finding Its Voices," will include SIRIUSXM Pres./Chief Content Officer SCOTT GREENSTEIN, "THE OFFICE" actor and "OFFICE DEEP DIVE" podcast host BRIAN BAUMGARTNER, and PROPAGATE CONTENT Chairman/CEO BEN. AUDIBLE's RACHEL GHIAZZA will follow with a presentation on expanding audiences, followed in turn by a session with VIACOMCBS SVP/Podcasts STEVE RAIZES. After a case study looking at ROOSTER TEETH and THE ROOST PODCAST NETWORK, sessions on IP will include IMPERATIVE's CEO JASON HOCH, GORDAN PLATT, iHEARTMEDIA's GAYLE TROBERMAN, and WOLF ENTERTAINMENT's ELLIOT WOLF. A presentation with data from EDISON RESEARCH is also on the agenda.

NATPE Pres./CEO JP BOMMEL said,“The NATPE’s mission as the indispensable resource of content is to provide, inform and connect on new opportunities for our constituency. It is without question that podcasting has grown into a powerful force, attracting new audiences, support from brands, and investments from major media and tech companies. This event is about the monetization these opportunities presented by the business of podcasting content.”

