New Atlanta Space?

Commercial real estate site BISNOW reports that iHEARTMEDIA's ATLANTA cluster is in talks to move to 25,000 square feet at THE WORKS complex on Chattahoochee Avenue northwest of downtown ATLANTA.

The stations -- Top 40 WWPW (POWER 96.1), Spanish Hits WBZY-WBZW (Z105.7 Y 96.7), News WBIN-A (BIN 640), Country WUBL (94.9 THE BULL), Hip Hop WRDG (105.3 THE BEAT), and AC WUBL-HD2 (94.9 HD2 THE LAKE) -- have long occupied space in an office building at 1819 Peachtree Road between BUCKHEAD and MIDTOWN. BISNOW's report notes that a permit was filed on behalf of iHEART to renovate space at 1255 Makers Way in THE WORKS, an adaptive reuse project renovating old warehouse space into modern office and residential use.

