COLUMBIA NASHVILLE artist KAMERON MARLOWE released his inaugural SPOTIFY SINGLES recordings YESTERDAY (6/9). Recorded in NASHVILLE, Side A is a stripped-down, piano-driven reworking of his breakout single, “Giving You Up.” Side B is a bluesy cover of JOHNNY CASH’s “Folsom Prison Blues.”

The NORTH CAROLINA native was tagged as a SPOTIFY HOT COUNTRY "Artist To Watch" earlier this year, with his music being streamed more than 73 million times on the platform. You can listen to the two songs here.

Said MARLOWE, “I chose to cover ‘Folsom Prison Blues’ because JOHNNY CASH is one of my all-time heroes. To me, he is the godfather of Country music, and I have always had nothing but respect for how his sound and songwriting have influenced so many artists, myself included. And I decided to re-work ‘Giving You Up’ because I wanted to try something new. That song will always hold a special place in my heart, and it’s fun for me to try different styles every once in a while.”

