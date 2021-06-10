Brown (Photo: Getty Images For CMT)

KANE BROWN and KELSEA BALLERINI, the hosts of last night’s (6/9) ”CMT Music Awards,” were each also winners. BROWN won two awards, including Male Video of the Year for “Worship You.” He also shared Collaborative Video of the Year honors with with CHRIS YOUNG for their hit duet, “Famous Friends.” BALLERINI won Performance of the Year alongside HALSEY for their staging of “The Other Girl” from last year’s “CMT Music Awards.”

CARRIE UNDERWOOD and JOHN LEGEND won the night’s top honor, Video of the Year, for “Hallelujah.” UNDERWOOD continues to hold the title of the most-awarded CMT artist with 23 career wins. Other winners last night were GABBY BARRETT, LITTLE BIG TOWN and DYLAN SCOTT, the latter earning the first major award of his career. As previously reported (NET NEWS 6/8), the “CMT Equal Play Award” was presented to pioneering Black Country artist LINDA MARTELL.

Held at NASHVILLE’s BRIDGESTONE ARENA and partially shot at other area locations, the “CMT Music Awards” featured 21 performances and aired as a six network simulcast across CMT, MTV, MTV2, LOGO, PARAMOUNT NETWORK and TV LAND.

Following is the complete list of winners:

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

CARRIE UNDERWOOD with JOHN LEGEND - “Hallelujah”

FEMALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

GABBY BARRETT - “The Good Ones”

MALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

KANE BROWN - “Worship You”

DUO/GROUP VIDEO OF THE YEAR

LITTLE BIG TOWN - “Wine, Beer, Whiskey”

BREAKTHROUGH VIDEO OF THE YEAR

DYLAN SCOTT - “Nobody”

COLLABORATIVE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

CHRIS YOUNG and KANE BROWN - “Famous Friends”

CMT PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

From the “2020 CMT Music Awards” - KELSEA BALLERINI and HALSEY, “The Other Girl”





