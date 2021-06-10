Joe Johnson (Photo: Facebook)

iHEARTMEDIA Rock WROV (ROCK 96.3)/ROANOKE, VA brings back JOE JOHNSON to the station as afternoon host starting MONDAY, JUNE 14th.

JOHNSON previously programmed and hosted afternoons at WROV from 2011 to 2018 and continued to be heard on the station until he was laid off from the company in JANUARY 2020 when he was PD of Classic Rock WRDU/RALEIGH, NC.

JOHNSON will give WROV a local voice as he takes PM Drive from VT handled by WAXQ/NEW YORK’s KEN DASHOW.

