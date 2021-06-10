-
Way Media Pres./CEO John Scaggs Steps Down
June 10, 2021 at 6:20 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
Effective immediately, WAY MEDIA Contemporary Christian WAY-FM Network Pres./CEO JOHN SCAGGS has resigned.
WAY MEDIA Board Chair CURT SWINDOLL said, “Succeeding a beloved founder is never easy, as JOHN did in 2017 following the retirement of BOB AUGSBURG. But in his four years of service, he established a fresh vision and course for tremendous ministry. We are grateful for the passionate contribution JOHN made.”
COO TIM DUKES is interim President while a national search begins to hire a permanent replacement.
SCAGGS spent eighteen years on WAY MEDIA's board prior to becoming Pres./CEO.