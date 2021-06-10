John Scaggs

Effective immediately, WAY MEDIA Contemporary Christian WAY-FM Network Pres./CEO JOHN SCAGGS has resigned.



WAY MEDIA Board Chair CURT SWINDOLL said, “Succeeding a beloved founder is never easy, as JOHN did in 2017 following the retirement of BOB AUGSBURG. But in his four years of service, he established a fresh vision and course for tremendous ministry. We are grateful for the passionate contribution JOHN made.”



COO TIM DUKES is interim President while a national search begins to hire a permanent replacement.



SCAGGS spent eighteen years on WAY MEDIA's board prior to becoming Pres./CEO.

