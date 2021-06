GRAMMY Camp

The GRAMMY MUSEUM® has selected 81 talented high school students from 67 U.S. cities across 17 states for the 17th annual GRAMMY CAMP® virtual program JULY 20 - 24th. The program will feature artists, ALL TIME LOW, ECHOSMITH, AND THE WAR AND TREATY, who will reflect on their careers and help prepare the students for the music industry.

"GRAMMY CAMP is a prime example of the GRAMMY MUSEUM's mission and education initiatives," said GRAMMY MUSEUM President MICHAEL STICKA. "While the program will be a virtual experience again this year, it remains one of the most immersive summer camps for high school students interested in a career in music and continues to give young people the opportunity to study with music industry professionals, resulting in a genuine learning experience about life in the music industry."

GRAMMY CAMP is a GRAMMY IN THE SCHOOLS® program presented by the GRAMMY MUSEUM with support provided by the BRUNO MARS SCHOLARSHIP FUND, CHUCK LORRE FAMILY FOUNDATION, ELLA FITZGERALD CHARITABLE FOUNDATION, HAWAI’I COMMUNITY FOUNDATION, PACIFIC BRIDGE ARTS FOUNDATION, and the RECORDING ACADEMY®.

Under normal circumstances, the GRAMMY CAMP five-day summer music experience would take place in LOS ANGELES. The camp focuses on all aspects of commercial music, with instruction by industry professionals. The program features seven music career tracks: Audio Engineering, Electronic Music Production, Music Business, Music Journalism, Songwriting, Vocal Performance, and Instrumental Performance. All tracks culminate in virtual media projects, recordings and/or performances.

2021 GRAMMY Camp Selectees and Tracks (In Alpha Order by First Name)

AARON LARIT, SCARSDALE, NY, Electronic Music Production

ADIN ESHAGHPOUR, AGOURA HILLS, CA, Music Business

AKIRA KASSULKE, LOS ANGELES, Electronic Music Production

ALEJANDRO KOYAMA, LOS ANGELES, Electronic Music Production

ALEX MIRZABEIGI, LA CANADA, CA, Electronic Music Production

ALEXIS ANAND, NAPLES, FL, Music Business

ALEXIS JOHNSON, BETHEL, MN, Songwriting

ALINA HERNANDEZ, UPLAND, CA, Vocal Performance

ALIVIA CLARK, SPRINGFIELD, NJ, Vocal Performance

ALLYN MATHESON, CULVER CITY, CA, Music Journalism

ALTHEA AGUEL, LONG BEACH, CA, Songwriting

ARI MERON, BEVERLY HILLS, CA, Instrument – Drums

AVA THURESSON, CORONADO, CA, Vocal Performance

BLAKE HANRAHAN, MOUNT LAUREL, NJ, Music Business

BRYANT HERNANDEZ RIVERA, LOS ANGELES, Music Business

CAMILLE SOLE, HOUSTON, TX, Music Business

CARL KUKKONEN, SOLANA BEACH, CA, Electronic Music Production

CARTER LONG-COFFEE, CULVER CITY, CA, Music Business

CARTER NORVELL, MIAMISBURG, OH, Instrument – Keyboard

DEREK NOGUCHI, TORRANCE, CA, Audio Engineering

DEXTER GRIFFIN, OAKLAND, CA, Electronic Music Production

ELIZABETH KEEGAN, KIRKLAND, WA, Music Business

ERIC SICAN, COMPTON, CA, Instrument – Viola

ETHAN GARRIE, LA JOLLA, CA, Audio Engineering

FAUSTO DIAZ, LOS ANGELES, Songwriting

GRACE FERGUSON, ARLINGTON, MA, Vocal Performance

GRACE GLASPELL, SANTA ANA, CA, Songwriting

GRACE GRAMINS, BRONXVILLE, NY, Songwriting

HARMONY REDFORD, ASHEVILLE, NC, Audio Engineering

HENRY GREGORY, STERLING, VA, Audio Engineering

ISABELLA REYES, LOS ANGELES, Vocal Performance

ISAIAH PEOPLES, FORT WORTH, TX, Instrument – Guitar

JACOB BRUSSEAU, THOUSAND OAKS, CA, Audio Engineering

JAD MALUF, LOS ALTOS, CA, Electronic Music Production

JAKE WIMMER, AGOURA HILLS, CA, Instrument – Keyboard

JAMES IGNACIO, ROSELAND, NJ, Electronic Music Production

JAQ ADELMAN, SANTA MONICA, CA, Instrument – Keyboard

JASANI PITTS, CULVER CITY, CA, Electronic Music Production

JESUS AGUILERA, NORWALK, CA, Electronic Music Production

JOAN PARK, BUENA PARK, CA, Songwriting

JULIA FINK, PACIFIC PALISADES, CA, Music Journalism

JULIA GARCIA, LAKEWOOD, CA, Music Business

JUSTINE LEE, BALDWIN PARK, CA, Music Business

KELLY TSAI, SAN GABRIEL, CA, Music Business

KYLIE KENNEDY, JAMUL, CA, Audio Engineering

LEO MILLOT, REDONDO BEACH, CA, Electronic Music Production

LUKE SONDERMAN, RANCHO MIRAGE, CA, Audio Engineering

MAYA MCGOWAN, TUJUNGA, CA, Songwriting

MEGHNA DAS, EDISON, NJ, Vocal Performance

MIA PERRIN, KALAMAZOO, MI, Songwriting

MICHELLE KIM, TORRANCE, CA, Electronic Music Production

MIGUEL MARTINEZ, SOUTH MIAMI, FL, Instrument – Guitar

MILES CONNOR, KELLER, TX, Songwriting

MILO CHANG SIGEL, PALOS VERDES PENINSULA, CA, Electronic Music Production

NATALIE BRODNICK, NAPERVILLE, IL, Music Journalism

NATHANIEL PEIFER, MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, Instrument - Guitar

NEJI KHANG, DE PERE, WI, Instrument – Saxophone

NICOLE CAMPOS, LOS ANGELES, Music Business

NIKITA MALLIK, BETHESDA, MD, Audio Engineering

NYSA GANDHI, BALTIMORE, MD, Songwriting

OLIVIANA MARIE, LOS ANGELES, Songwriting

OLUWANIMOFE AKINYANMI, PRINCETON, NJ, Electronic Music Production

PARIS HING, SAN FRANCISCO, CA, Songwriting

ROEL MARALIT, SPRINGFIELD, VA, Audio Engineering

ROHIT LAKSHMAN, ALTADENA, CA, Music Journalism

RYAN MARTINEZ, LIVERMORE, CA, Music Business

SAGE HOLT-HALL, CHICAGO, Music Business

SAMANTHA BLAKEMAN, CARLSBAD, CA, Instrument – Bass

SAVANNAH BLANDINO, TORRANCE, CA, Vocal Performance

SEBASTIAN BLOCK, LOS ANGELES, Instrument – Guitar

SHANNAE CUNANAN BERNALES, ANAHEIM, CA, Vocal Performance

SHAYNA WILSON, FLANDERS, NJ, Vocal Performance

SHENG CHANG, GAITHERSBURG, MD, Songwriting

SOPHIA RABIN, NEWPORT BEACH, CA, Songwriting

SYDNEY LIEBERMAN, PARKLAND, FL, Music Business

VICTOR TESSIER, POMONA, CA, Music Business

WESLEY LUCAS, MORRISVILLE, PA, Music Business

XAVIER HOGAN, LOS ANGELES, Instrument – Bass

ZACHARY FRYER, SAN ASELMO, CA, Instrument – Drums

ZELVIN COLLINS, NEW ORLEANS, LA, Audio Engineering

Applications for GRAMMY CAMP 2022 will be available online in AUGUST at www.grammyintheschools.com.

