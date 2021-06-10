Brice

CUMULUS MEDIA's WESTWOOD ONE will air its FOURTH OF JULY Country special, "Celebrate The USA," over the holiday weekend. LEE BRICE will host the show, that will include LUKE BRYAN, FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE, KENNY CHESNEY, JASON ALDEAN, THOMAS RHETT and CARRIE UNDERWOOD. The two-hour special will feature the artists sharing their music and favorite INDEPENDENCE DAY memories, and will also include some of BRICE's biggest hits.

The special will be non-exclusive and available for stations to air over the holiday weekend beginning SATURDAY, JULY 3rd through MONDAY, JULY 5th, any time between 6a and midnight. For more information, contact country@westwoodone.com.

