Mark Zander Joins Local Radio Networks Mainstream Rock Format For Nights
June 10, 2021 at 10:02 AM (PT)
Rock Radio veteran MARK ZANDER has signed on as weeknight host 8p to 12a (ET) for the Mainstream Rock format for LOCAL RADIO NETWORKS.
ZANDER told ALL ACCESS, "It's a kick to get to play and talk about new rock again."
In addition to his new LRN gig, ZANDER will continue as weekend/fill-in host and production at Sports WMVP-A (ESPN 1000)/CHICAGO and Afternoon Host (VT) for Classic Rock WMLL/MANCHESTER, NH.