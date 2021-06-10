Mark Zander

Rock Radio veteran MARK ZANDER has signed on as weeknight host 8p to 12a (ET) for the Mainstream Rock format for LOCAL RADIO NETWORKS.

ZANDER told ALL ACCESS, "It's a kick to get to play and talk about new rock again."

In addition to his new LRN gig, ZANDER will continue as weekend/fill-in host and production at Sports WMVP-A (ESPN 1000)/CHICAGO and Afternoon Host (VT) for Classic Rock WMLL/MANCHESTER, NH.

