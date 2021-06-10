-
WUBB/Savannah's Jake Thomson Weds Melody Hopkins
June 10, 2021 at 11:08 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
ALL ACCESS congratulates DICK BROADCASTING Country WUBB (BOB 106.9)/SAVANNAH PD/afternoon host JAKE THOMSON, for marrying his fiancée, MELODY HOPKINS, this week. The bride is a Senior Producer at local television station WJCL. The couple has been engaged since FEBRUARY.
HOPKINS shared on FACEBOOK, "Best things to happen to me last week, in no particular order: 1. REDS sweep the CARDS in four games, 2. Married MELODY HOPKINS, 3. Eating at 'Skyline' in FLORIDA."