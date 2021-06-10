The Newlyweds (Photo: Facebook)

ALL ACCESS congratulates DICK BROADCASTING Country WUBB (BOB 106.9)/SAVANNAH PD/afternoon host JAKE THOMSON, for marrying his fiancée, MELODY HOPKINS, this week. The bride is a Senior Producer at local television station WJCL. The couple has been engaged since FEBRUARY.

HOPKINS shared on FACEBOOK, "Best things to happen to me last week, in no particular order: 1. REDS sweep the CARDS in four games, 2. Married MELODY HOPKINS, 3. Eating at 'Skyline' in FLORIDA."

