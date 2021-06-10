-
RAB Live Video Presentation To Look At Radio Recruitment Advertising
June 10, 2021 at 11:28 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
The RADIO ADVERTISING BUREAU's next live video presentation in its Business Accelerated initiative will be “Radio Works for Recruitment Advertising,” a look at how radio can help clients find qualified employees.
The webinar, scheduled for noon (CT) on JUNE 16th, will feature RUBY RADIO National Account Director LISA KIRKMAN and COMMUNITY FIRST BROADCASTING multimedia marketing consultant MICHAEL LEWIS.