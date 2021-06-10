Kirkman, Lewis

The RADIO ADVERTISING BUREAU's next live video presentation in its Business Accelerated initiative will be “Radio Works for Recruitment Advertising,” a look at how radio can help clients find qualified employees.

The webinar, scheduled for noon (CT) on JUNE 16th, will feature RUBY RADIO National Account Director LISA KIRKMAN and COMMUNITY FIRST BROADCASTING multimedia marketing consultant MICHAEL LEWIS.

« see more Net News