AMAZON MUSIC has just launched DJ MODE, a new, on-demand listening experience that combines the personalization, control and breadth of streaming catalog with the personality of DJ-hosted radio. Listeners in the U.S. can now opt in to check out new, DJ-hosted stations across hip-hop, country, and pop, featuring music insights from industry experts and tastemakers, and drop-ins from top artists, plus music facts and trivia from ALEXA. The very first DJ MODE will be a BILLIE EILISH Takeover.

Commented AMAZON MUSIC VP STEVE BOOM, “We’re continuing to revolutionize how listeners experience music, and with DJ MODE, we’re combining the best of streaming and traditional radio. Fans can stream music selected just for them, while enjoying the personality of DJ-hosted radio. We’re also delighted that BILLIE EILISH is behind our first-ever artist-led DJ MODE experience, which gives fans access to her musical tastes and storytelling, hosted by one of the most innovative artists in the world.”

Fans can now opt in to experience DJ MODE across three of AMAZON MUSIC’s top stations —Rap Rotation, Country Heat, and All Hits — with additional stations to follow. These DJ MODE stations include song selection and sequencing personalized to listener tastes, and music commentary and storytelling that evolve with every listen as new music is released.

To begin listening with DJ MODE, PRIME members and AMAZON MUSIC subscribers in the U.S. can opt in by requesting enabled stations using voice with ALEXA; the recently announced CAR MODE, which makes it easier to use AMAZON MUSIC while in the car; or the AMAZON MUSIC app for iOS, ANDROID, and Fire TV.





