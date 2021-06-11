Clio Awards

REPUBLIC RECORDS, SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING and SPOTIFY were the big winners at yesterday's CLIO MUSIC AWARDS and the inautural CLIO MUSIC OF THE YEAR AWARDS, the global competition celebrating the power of music to connect consumers and brands around the world. Presented by CITI for the sixth consecutive year, the CLIO MUSIC AWARDS recognize excellence in creative work for the marketing or promotion of an artist, label, music brand, product or service, as well as the use of music in advertising.

The 2020-21 GRAND CLIO MUSIC AWARDS went to:

• Design: “The Decade Wrapped” by SPOTIFY IN-HOUSE

• Experience/Activation: “Astronomical” by EPIC GAMES for FORTNITE

• Film/Video: “You’re Born” by BLACKLIST MGMT for AIGEL BAND

• Integrated Campaign: “THE WEEKND After Hours Album Campaign” for REPUBLIC RECORDS by XO/REPUBLIC RECORDS

• Social Good: “SPINIFEX GUM - Dream Baby Dream” by SDWM for SPINIFEX GUM

• Social Media: “Lottery (Renegade) - K CAMP” by RARE SOUND for K CAMP

• Use Of Music In Audio: “2% Choir” by TBWA\CHIAT\DAY LA for THE RECORDING ACADEMY

• Use Of Music In Film/Video: “Life Needs Truth” by DROGA5 for the NEW YORK TIMES

• Use Of Music In Innovation: “The Refugee Tree” by DaHOUSE AUDIO for CLIMATE REALITY BRASIL

• Use of Music In Trailers/Teasers: “The Refugee Tree” by DaHOUSE AUDIO for CLIMATE REALITY BRASIL

The inaugural 2020-21 CLIO MUSIC OF THE YEAR winners are:

• Label Of The Year: REPUBLIC RECORDS

• Music Publisher Of The Year: SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING

• Agency Of The Year: SPOTIFY IN-HOUSE

During the virtual ceremony, GRAMMY-winning singer/songwriter BRANDI CARLILE and the NATIONAL INDEPENDENT VENUE ASSOCIATION (NIVA) were honored as recipients of 2021 CLIO MUSIC IMPACT AWARDS. SENATE Majority Leader CHUCK SCHUMER made a guest appearance to present the NIVA organization with its award.

A full list of winners can be viewed here.

Commented CLIO President NICOLE PURCELL, “This year our juries evaluated esteemed work that really met the moment during a time of uncertainty and change. We received impressive submissions from all around the world, many of which put a spotlight on the power of music to connect, inspire and soothe us – even during difficult times.”

CLIO MUSIC Director MICHAEL KAUFFMAN added, “The CLIO MUSIC AWARDS were launched to recognize excellence and the kind of rich work that leaves its mark on the industry for years to come. Music enhances the message and the impact of everything it touches -- ads, films, social media, and more -- and our award winners are remarkable examples of that power.”

