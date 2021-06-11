100 Year Logo

iHEARTMEDIA News WBZ-A/BOSTON will celebrate its 100th anniversary on SEPTEMBER 19th with 100 days of features on the air and online, including short stories and photos from the station's history.

“For a station to broadcast for 100 years is nothing short of amazing,” said Market President ALAN CHARTRAND. “Listeners and advertisers consistently utilize this heritage brand as evidenced by WBZ’s continued ratings and revenue success. People lean into objective news sources to remain informed and none has been more dependable than WBZ NEWSRADIO.”

“WBZ NEWSRADIO is defined by our strong, unmistakable presence in the communities we serve,” said VP/News, Talk & Sports ROB SANCHEZ. “As the media landscape continues to evolve, our reach has only increased as WBZ listeners have adopted streaming on smart devices and the iHEARTRADIO app.”

