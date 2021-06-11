Marques

MICHELLE MARQUES has returned to a fulltime role at AMATURO SONOMA MEDIA GROUP News-Talk KSRO-A-K233CM-K287CD/SANTA ROSA, CA, promoted to News Dir./Morning Anchor.



MARQUES had been working as a part-time contributor at KSRO while also working in events marketing; she previously worked as a co-host, Promotions Dir., and Producer at the station, Before KSRO, she worked at sister Country KFGY (FROGGY 92.9).

