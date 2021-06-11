Stafford

CORUS News-Talk CFMJ-A (GLOBAL NEWS RADIO 640 TORONTO)/TORONTO morning host MIKE STAFFORD has exited the station, and VICE WORLD NEWS is reporting that STAFFORD'S departure was prompted by his use of a racially offensive term for Pakistanis in a comment on a group chat on JUNE 2nd. STAFFORD's comment criticized ONTARIO Premier DOUG FORD's press conference on reopening schools in the province, joking that he was betting that FORD would slip and refer to the virus using the slur. CORUS confirms STAFFORD's departure to VICE; STAFFORD's presence has been erased from the station's website while GREG BRADY fills in as morning host.

STAFFORD told VICE WORLD NEWS via text that the comment was intended as criticism of FORD for "dog-whistle stuff" in referring to the virus as the "Indian variant," and that his comment was in quotes to indicate that the slur was what he was saying FORD was thinking. He had previously been criticized for making offensive comments about South Asians that he says were intended as jokes to make his co-host laugh.

« see more Net News