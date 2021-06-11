New investment

OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. has committed to invest up to $375 Million into PRIMARY WAVE MUSIC in exchange for a minority interest. This strategic relationship will provide the funding for future catalog acquisitions. After completing this partnership, PRIMARY WAVE will now manage $1.5 Billion in cash and assets. OAKTREE will guide and advise PRIMARY WAVE on financial decisions and future growth strategies.

“The PRIMARY WAVE team is honored to have such a respected financial institution and the talented team supporting our efforts. [OAKTREE Co-Chair/Chief Investment Officer] BRUCE KARSH and I have had a working relationship for over 15 years and he has the unusual combination of business savvy and creative sensibility towards music,” said PRIMARY WAVE Founder/CEO LARRY MESTEL. “This is an exciting new chapter for the entire company as we continue to grow and evolve our business.”

“I’ve long admired the business model and success that Larry has built for PRIMARY WAVE and saw this partnership as a unique opportunity to diversify our investment portfolio in a growing and uncorrelated asset class,” stated BRUCE KARSH. “As a true music lover myself, I’m dedicated to the company’s growth and future success.”

“The value that the PRIMARY WAVE team adds to a hit song by a classic artist like WHITNEY HOUSTON or BOB MARLEY is hard to compete with,” explained OAKTREE Managing Director & Co-Head/NORTH AMERICA BRIAN LAIBOW. “It is quite impressive how many legendary music catalogs PRIMARY WAVE has acquired over their 15 years in business and we are proud to be aligned with LARRY and his team for this next chapter.”





