THOM WILLIAMS of Contemporary Christian WAIS and Country WSEO (WILD COUNTRY 107.7)/NELSONVLLE, OH and co-owner of parent company TMCR BROADCASTING LLC, is celebrating 50 years in radio. WILLIAMS' career began in 1971 with WKIP/POUGHKEEPSIE, NY, and has since then worked at 28 sets of call letters, for stations in NEW YORK, WEST VIRGINIA and OHIO. He has been a winning programmer at every station that he has been a part of. WILLIAMS and wife MARIANNE have operated TMCR since 2017.

Most of WILLIAMS' career has been spent in radio, but he had a brief stint in NASHVILLE working for CAPRICORN RECORDS.

“The people who listen every day on the radio is what keeps me going," said WILLIAMS. "Knowing I sent them off to work or school with vital information, or just a smile on their face after I told a really bad joke.”

Throughout his radio career, WILLIAMS has supported numerous community organizations as a former board member of the AMERICAN CANCER SOCIETY, FRIENDS FOR CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL in ALBANY and the AMERICAN RED CROSS. Additionally, WILLIAMS was a 20-year participant in the ATHENS COUNTY RELAY FOR LIFE, President of the ALEXANDER BAND BOOSTER PROGRAM, member of the COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION and ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC, and a supporter of many other organizations ranging from SUSAN G. KOMEN to the AMERICAN HEART ASSOCIATION.

The two stations will be celebrating WILLIAMS' career by giving away 50 prizes to their listeners, and WAIS will host a special version of its call-in show, "Viewpoint," on THURSDAY, JUNE 17th (WILLIAMS' anniversary date) from 9-10a (ET). The station encourages those who have worked with WILLIAMS to call in and be a part of the show, which will also be simulcast on WSEO.

The stations can be streamed on WSEOfm.com or WAISamradio.com. Call in to the show at (740) 753-2154 or 1-800-540-2194.

