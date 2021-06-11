Sandi Spika Borchetta

BIG MACHINE LABEL GROUP elevates SANDI SPIKA BORCHETTA to EVP/Creative, rising from her previous role of SVP/Creative. Her position entails overseeing all visual elements for the company, including film, music videos, live performances, photography, design and graphics, as well as developing style for new artists and BMLG’s corporate identity.

With the company since its inception in 2005, she was promoted to SVP/Creative in 2013 (NET NEWS 1/2/13).

“SANDI has been a critical component of BMLG since the idea of the label,” said BMLG Pres./CEO SCOTT BORCHETTA. “Her undying support and belief in what the label could become has been my rock. There is nobody that works harder than SANDI and the creative team, and their content output is arguably unmatched.”

“BIG MACHINE LABEL GROUP has been such a rewarding experience,” said SPIKA BORCHETTA. “It’s been amazing to be a part of this company from day one in 2005. I feel fortunate and blessed to have worked side by side with my best friend and hero, SCOTT, for the past 16 years. The BMLG creative team is the very best on the planet, and I’m grateful for their passionate talents contributing to the success of the entire machine.”





