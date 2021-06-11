Pulitzer Winner

The 2021 PULITZER PRIZE for Audio Reporting has been awarded to NPR, reporters LISA HAGEN of ATLANTA PUBLIC SCHOOLS News-Talk WABE/ATLANTA and UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI-KANSAS CITY Variety KCUR/KANSAS CITY's CHRIS HAXEL, NPR Senior Producer, Investigations GRAHAM SMITH, and Editor ROBERT LITTLE. The award was given for "NO COMPROMISE," the podcast tracking the growth of how the DORR brothers used social media to build a network of gun groups pressuring state legislatures to eliminate all gun regulation.

NPR was also a runner-up in the category, nominated for reporting on the assassination of Gen. QASSEM SOLEIMANI in IRAN; also nominated was the podcast "SOMEBODY," from THE INTERCEPT, the INVISIBLE INSTITUTE, and TOPIC STUDIOS.

The PULITZER for Music was awarded to Cuban-born composer TANIA LEÓN for the orchestral work "STRIDE"; runners-ip included MARIA SCHNEIDER for jazz album "DATA LORDS" and TED HEARNE for the oratorio "PLACE."

