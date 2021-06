Fine For Lateness

The FCC has proposed another fine against a low power FM licensee for a late license renewal application.

This time, AMAZING GRACE CHURCH faces a $1,500 fine for a late renewal filing for KILB-LP/PARON, AR. The application was due on FEBRUARY 3, 2020 but not filed until MARCH 1, 2020 with no explanation given.

