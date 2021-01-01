Major Move For Heritage Artists

SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT will no longer apply unrecouped advance balances against earnings for certain legacy artists, a sharp departure from its longstanding practice. The move, announced in a letter to artists unveiling a new "Artists Forward" initiative and a "Legacy Unrecouped Balance Program," will involve existing unrecouped balances for artists who have not received an advance from 2000 forward and applies to earnings generated on or after JANUARY 1st, 2021.

The letter added, “Through this program, we are not modifying existing contracts, but choosing to pay through on existing unrecouped balances to increase the ability of those who qualify to receive more money from use of their music.” The label's action writes off the unrecouped balances moving forward, meaning that the artists who qualify may begin to receive royalties on their work rather than see the royalties diverted to pay back the advances.

