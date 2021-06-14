A New Partnership

LAKESIDE MANAGEMENT GROUP has announced a strategic partnership with music curator and record label, CLOUDKID.

Originally founded in 2013 as a YOUTUBE channel for music discovery, CLOUDKID content has garnered more than 2.1 billion views and 60 million average monthly views. Much of the product features developing artists within the electronic-influenced Alt-Pop and Rocktronic sphere around the world. Over time, the company has evolved into a full-service independent label headquartered in BERLIN, GERMANY with an international presence.

LAKESIDE founder DAN PEARSON and his staff will use their extensive relationships and expertise in marketing, promotion, branding, and other areas to create new opportunities for the label and their artists, which include NASHVILLE-based sister duo NEONI, singer SILENT CHILD and the bands UPDOG and CONFETTI.

PEARSON said, “We are thrilled to be partnering with the CLOUDKID family. What they have managed to do with their brand on the digital platforms is impressive and incredibly valuable in breaking artists. We look forward to representing the label here in the States and connecting on opportunities that will help further cross their talented roster to the mainstream.”

For more information please reach out to info@LakesideManagementGroup.com

