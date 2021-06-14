Cwiek

The MICHIGAN PRESS ASSOCIATION FOUNDATION has awarded one of three of its 45th annual WADE H. MCCREE ADVANCEMENT OF JUSTICE AWARDS to MICHIGAN RADIO reporter SARAH CWIEK for her foreclosure investigation “Tax foreclosure lawsuit asks: How much can government take from property owners?”

The other winners were the HOLLAND SENTINEL's CHANDRA BOZELKO for columns on the judicial system and the DETROIT FREE PRESS' NANCY KAFFER for an investigation into a prisoner's unexplained death.

