Jong-Un Says K-Pop Is 'Vicious Cancer' (Photo: Shutterstock.com)

NORTH KOREA's Supreme Leader, KIM JUNG-UN, says K-POP is "A vicious cancer corrupting young NORTH KOREANS’ attire, hairstyles, speeches and behaviors. His state media has warned that, if left unchecked, it would make NORTH KOREA “crumble like a damp wall.” It's reported the brutal dictator sees the rise of K-Pop and its fans as a serious threat to NORTH KOREAN socialism and is ordering a crackdown against K-Pop fans.

TMZ reported, "Leaked documents from the NORTH KOREAN government show KIM is running an anti-K-Pop campaign against what he calls the "vicious cancer" of SOUTH KOREAN pop groups. The docs, detailed in the NEW YORK TIMES, rip K-Pop for spreading "anti-socialist" sentiment and corrupting the 'attire, hairstyles, speech, behaviors' of the youth."

After winning fans around the world, SOUTH KOREAN pop culture has entered the final frontier: NORTH KOREA, where its growing influence has prompted the leader of the totalitarian state to declare a new culture war to stop it. But the burning question is, can even this dictator hold back the tide?

In recent months, hardly a day has gone by without KIM or state media railing against “anti-socialist and nonsocialist” influences spreading in his country, especially SOUTH KOREAN movies, K-Dramas and K-Pop videos. As part of a panicked attempt to reassert control, KIM has ordered his government to stamp out the cultural invasion. Click here to read more.





