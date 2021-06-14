Elliot

ZIMMER MARKETING GROUP/JOPLIN, MO Market Mgr. CHAD ELLIOT died SATURDAY (6/13) at his home; he was 47.

ELLIOT (real name CHAD CARROZ) was an on-air talent at KWRE-A-KFAV/WARRENTON, MO and ZIMMER's KTXY-KATI/JEFFERSON CITY, MO, and served as Operations Manager for ZIMMER covering several markets from 1994 (with one detour when he worked for MAX MEDIA after it bought ZIMMER’s CARBONDALE, IL cluster) through MAY 2016, when he was upped to GM of the six-station JOPLIN cluster. He also hosted News-Talk KZRG-A/JOPLIN's "KZRG MORNING NEWSWATCH" from 2009 through 2018.

"CHAD will be missed by all who knew and loved him," said ZIMMER MARKETING owner JAMES ZIMMER. "He was part of our family for over 25 years. His passion for radio guided him from being a part-time air talent to Market Manager of ZIMMER MARKETING in JOPLIN. We will hold CHAD forever in our hearts and look forward to seeing him in eternal life with CHRIST."

ELLIOT's wife MONICA CARROZ wrote on FACEBOOK, "CHAD had two passions. ZIMMER RADIO and his dogs. He lived, breathed and bled ZIMMER. He wanted nothing more than to help local businesses succeed and grow. He fought for those success stories."

