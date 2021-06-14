Billy Brill

DANNY WIMMER PRESENTS has acquired BILLY ALAN PRODUCTIONS, a top talent booking agency for NATIVE AMERICAN casinos, and rebranded it as BILLY ALAN 2. The agency will be led by longtime industry executive and consultant BILLY BRILL.

BRILL has been booking national talent for NATIVE AMERICAN casinos since 1999, and currently represents various casinos in CALIFORNIA, OREGON, and MISSISSIPPI. JOE MOALLEMPOUR is BILLY ALAN 2's National Casino Coordinator and both he and BRILL are fully integrated into all departments and talent booking services at DWP.

BILLY ALAN 2’s services include talent booking, media buying, and branding with new and established NATIVE AMERICAN casinos to develop entertainment, marketing and promotional strategies. The company has booked successful NATIVE AMERICAN bands, as well as DURAN DURAN, RINGO STARR, CHICAGO, ZZ TOP, SNOOP DOGG, and THE BEACH BOYS, along with comedians such as JAY LENO, JO KOY, SEBASTIAN MANISCALCO, and PAUL RODRIGUEZ.

BRILL said, “I love being the advocate and talent buyer for NATIVE AMERICAN casinos. My goal is to collaborate with DWP and utilize their resources to bring in top level talent to the casinos, offer better ticket prices, and ultimately bring in wider audiences--including more VIPs--to the casino shows.”

DANNY WIMMER PRESENTS CEO DANNY HAYES said, “We love the business that BILLY has built and feel that our resources will help him grow and develop the platform. Native American properties are becoming a larger part of every artist's routing and it makes sense for DWP to expand into this space.“

BRILL is a 41-year veteran of the music and entertainment industry with a diverse music industry background. Following his work as a Top 40 DJ in NEW YORK, FLORIDA, and CALIFORNIA, he pursued a career in the record industry, working in promotions at INTERSCOPE, EMI and MCA RECORDS. At MCA, he worked with high profile artists including ELTON JOHN, TOM PETTY, THE OSMONDS and PATTO LABELLE.

