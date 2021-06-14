Juan Nelson

World renowned bassist JUAN NELSON passed away on WEDNESDAY, JUNE 9th. Performing with BEN HARPER AND THE INNOCENT CRIMINALS for nearly three decades, NELSON was also a record producer, composer, and songwriter.

Born AUGUST 24th, 1958 in CINCINNATI, OH, JUAN moved to CALIFORNIA in the late '60s. “My first bass was a K bass and it cost $70,” JUAN told BASS PLAYER MAGAZINE. “I saved up to buy it, took it home to play it and then found out that I need an amp to hear it!”.

His first show with BEN HARPER and the band that became the INNOCENT CRIMINALS was on APRIL 30th, 1994, when they performed at NICK'S CAFFE TREVI in CLAREMONT, CA. The musicians went on to have a 27-year long friendship and musical partnership, starting with HARPER’s 1995 album "Fight For Your Mind" and the GRAMMY-winning "There Will Be A Light" with the BLIND BOYS OF ALABAMA.

In addition to his work with BEN, during JUAN's career, he toured, performed and recorded with many other artists including VESTA WILLIAMS, ALL FOR ONE, BRENDA RUSSELL, AL WILSON, FREDDY JACKSON, TOW4ER OF POWER, YANNI, SUNNY GREEN, NEAL LARSON ERIC McFADDEN, CHARLES WRIGHT, PIERS FACCINI, VICTOR ROCHA and others. JUAN was known for his incredible virtuoso bass solos that were a regular part of his concerts.

A deeply spiritual man, JUAN also played and recorded at his church. He once said, “I love to play music, it fulfills me and if it touches somebody, that’s a blessing!”

JUAN touched the hearts of many and will be greatly missed by his fellow bandmates, friends, family, and fans. He was a stellar musician whose music will always live on through his records.

JUAN is survived by his wife KATHY and his children, DAMION, PRESTON, JEREMY and NASHA NELSON.

In lieu of flowers the family set up their own GOFUNDME page to help with immediate expenses including remaining medical bills here.





