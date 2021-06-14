Dolan, Reiman

INRUSH BROADCAST SERVICES is adding two members to its team in JULY. Joining the broadcast technology integration firm will be TELOS ALLIANCE Product Manager SHAUN DOLAN as Partner and WEIGEL BROADCASTING Broadcast Systems Engineer SAM REIMAN as Systems Engineer.

INRUSH Partner MIKE DORRIS said, “SHAUN is well-respected throughout the industry and we are thrilled to have him on our team. His holistic approach to crafting solutions and business development is a big asset to us and our clients.”

DOLAN said, “I’m very grateful to TELOS for their unrelenting support as I make this transition. The INRUSH team is well-known for the trust, care, and transparency delivered to clients. I’m so excited to join the partner team and help grow our impact through these core values.”

INRUSH Partner BRIAN SAPP said, “SAM's deep knowledge of media workflows, paired with his innate ability to take a deep dive into new topics and become a subject matter expert in short order, makes his addition a major win for our team.”

« see more Net News