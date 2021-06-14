New

STEVE MARTIN and ANDY SOMERS have partnered to start "PALADIN ARTISTS," described as, "a diverse independent agency with a focus on music touring, live events, theater, literary representation, touring exhibitions and estate management."

The agency is founded in partnership with ENTOURAGE TALENT ASSOCIATES and THE KAGENCY.

“The world has been through hell for the last 18 months with many places and people still struggling. I’m simply grateful to work with people I like and artists that I respect, enjoy and have fruitful relationships with,” says PALADIN Co-Founder STEVE MARTIN. “Many were able to take a step back during the shutdown and evaluate what is important, be it personal or business. The industry is rapidly evolving and will continue to do so in the post-pandemic world.”

« see more Net News