Underwood (Photo: Jeremy Cowart)

CAPITOL RECORDS NASHVILLE's CARRIE UNDERWOOD has announced the release of her first-ever live Gospel performance DVD, "My Savior: Live From The RYMAN," bringing her studio album, "My Savior," to life from NASHVILLE's RYMAN AUDITORIUM. The DVD will be released on FRIDAY, JULY 23rd by GAITHER MUSIC GROUP in partnership with CAPITOL RECORDS NASHVILLE, and distributed by CAPITOL CHRISTIAN MUSIC GROUP/UNIVERSAL.

The set, originally streamed live globally on FACEBOOK on EASTER SUNDAY as a fundraiser for SAVE THE CHILDREN, also features special guest appearances from Gospel artist CECE WINANS, BEAR RINEHEART from NEEDTOBREATHE, BUDDY GREENE and MAC MCANALLY.

“This is an album I have always wanted to record, and I’m thrilled to be able to bring these uplifting, inspirational songs to life in this special way,” said UNDERWOOD.

Performances of "My Savior: Live From The RYMAN," will air beginning on FRIDAY, JULY 23rd, for a limited time on networks including PBS, DIRECTV, DISH TV, CIRCLE TV, TBN and RFD-TV, while additionally airing in CANADA on THE MIRACLE CHANNEL, VISION TV, HOPE TV and CTS (CROSSROADS). The performances will also air on GAITHERTV, which is featured on ROKU, APPLE and AMAZON, along with the GAITHER TV YOUTUBE channel.

