Two Additions

AUDACY has launched new shows on its BETQL NETWORK as part of its deal with BETMGM. The new shows include "THE DAILY TIP," hosted by MICHAEL JENKINS and CHELSEA MESSINGER, for weekdays 6-9a (ET), and "BETMGM TONIGHT," hosted by QUINTON MAYO and RYAN HORVAT for 7-11p (ET) weekdays. The network is heard on Sports KEZW-A (THE BET 1430AM), KCBS-F-HD3/LOS ANGELES, WCFS-F-HD2 (THE BET 105.9 FM)/CHICAGO, and online.

“We are ecstatic to announce the next phase of our planned expansion of the ‘BETQL NETWORK,’" said AUDACY Pres./Sports MIKE DEE. “Our partnership with BETMGM -- who is co-developing these shows alongside our sports programming team led by (VP/Sports) MATT VOLK -- enables us to create this new content that will both entertain and inform our audience around daily sports betting activity. We aspire for the ‘BETQL NETWORK’ to become the go-to destination for the sports betting community and we’ll continue to announce new content to this dynamic platform over the next few months.”

“We’re extremely excited to introduce new programming to AUDACY’s BETQL NETWORK,” said CRO MATT PREVOST. “Each show will feature in-depth perspectives from BETMGM traders and sports betting experts, giving listeners unique betting insights only accessible on AUDACY.”

