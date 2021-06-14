Fisher

Former ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC CEO and GRAND OLE OPRY GM PETE FISHER has joined VALIANT WEALTH FAMILY OFFICE as the company's Entertainment Industry Advisor. A 33-year music industry veteran, FISHER will provide VALIANT with strategic guidance in a variety of areas, including private equity opportunity evaluation.

VALIANT recently opened offices in FRANKLIN, TN. In addition to his new role, FISHER will continue to operate his FISHER ENTERTAINMENT CONSULTING firm, connecting businesses, brands, TV, film and social impact with the NASHVILLE entertainment industry.

“We are excited to have someone with PETE’s experience and reputation for service join our team," said VALIANT CEO DOUG VANDER WIEDE. "It is great to be in business with people who share your values and aspire to make a positive impact on our community and those we serve.”

