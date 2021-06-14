Tom Joyner

URBAN ONE/REACH MEDIA’s retired syndicated host TOM JOYNER's has put in motion his 2021 “FANTASTIC VOYAGE” CRUISE.

The CARNIVAL FREEDOM will sail from MIAMI NOVEMBER 6th-14th with stops at the ports of ST. MAARTEN, ST. KITTS and SAN JUAN, PR.

USHER and ALICIA KEYS will headline what JOYNER traditionally refers to as the "ULTIMATE PARTY WITH A PURPOSE®" to support Historically Black Colleges & Universities (HBCUs) with scholarships.

There are 30 other acts scheduled to perform, including BRANDY, BUSTA RHYMES, THE BONFYRE, and FRANKIE BEVERLY. Attendees will also be offered seminars, daily inspiration, theme nights, cooking demonstrations, and a chance to mingle with celebrities.

