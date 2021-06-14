Bryant

Another prominent sports media personality has boarded DAN LE BATARD and JOHN SKIPPER's "pirate ship" MEADOWLARK MEDIA with the addition of longtime ESPN Senior Writer and NPR "WEEKEND EDITION" sports correspondent HOWARD BRYANT as a contributor. BRYANT, with ESPN for 14 years and "WEEKEND EDITION" for 15 years, is also serving as co-Exec. Producer of HBO's "BACK ON THE RECORD WITH BOB COSTAS." At MEADOWLARK, BRYANT will be developing new content, reporting, scriptwriting, and providing on-air narration.

“HOWARD is a brilliant writer and a respected voice on race relations, culture and sports,” said MEADOWLARK Exec. Editor GARY HOENIG. “We look forward to tapping his expertise on these matters as we continue to add projects to our pipeline.”

“MEADOWLARK presented a tremendous opportunity to develop projects at a moment when so many phenomenal stories are just asking to be told,” said BRYANT “The combination of being encouraged to stretch out creatively, and being asked so enthusiastically to join this incredibly talented group was exciting, and it’s going to be a lot of fun.”

