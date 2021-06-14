Wilson

AMBER WILSON has announced that she is exiting AUDACY Sports WAXY-A (790 THE TICKET)/MIAMI'S 10a-2p (ET) weekday slow with JONATHAN ZASLOW after five years working fulltime at the station, first in mornings with ZASLOW, BRETT ROMBERG, and BRENDAN TOBIN replacing JOY TAYLOR, and later in middays with ZASLOW.

WILSON, who signed a multiyear contract extension in late 2019, made the announcement on FRIDAY's show, saying that this week will be her last on the show, citing a "tumultuous" personal life and adding that she hopes to continue hosting on weekends at ESPN RADIO. She said she will be focusing for now on her law work at LINDSEY WILSON, PLLC, the law firm at which she is a partner with her husband SEAN LINDSEY.

