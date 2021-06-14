Openings Available

REUTERS reports that over fifty major organizations have sent a letter to President JOE BIDEN urging that action be taken on nominating someone to fill the open seat on the FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION (FCC) and that a permanent chair be chosen. The panel is presently split between Democrats (Acting Chairwoman JESSICA ROSENWORCEL and Commissioner GEOFFREY STARKS) and Republicans (Commissioners BRENDAN CARR and NATHAN SIMINGTON), and ROSENWORCEL has been Acting Chairwoman since former Chairman AJIT PAI's departure in JANUARY.

The groups, including the AMERICAN CIVIL LIBERTIES UNION, the ELECTRONIC FREEDOM FOUNDATION, COMMON CAUSE, the WRITERS GUILD OF AMERICA WEST, the NATIONAL HISPANIC MEDIA COALITION, and the COMMUNICATIONS WORKERS OF AMERICA, among many others, voiced particular concern that the COMMISSION address the reinstatement of net neutrality rules, which would ostensibly be passed by a Democratic majority. The letter told BIDEN, "Given the legislative calendar and the diminishing number of days for hearings and confirmation votes, we have reached a critical point to guarantee the agency charged with ensuring affordable communications access can do its work during your administration." The groups also cited the need to revise media ownership rules in light of the recent SUPREME COURT ruling affirming the COMMISSION's loosening of ownership caps.

« see more Net News