Father's Day Special

SUPERADIO NETWORKS & AURN INSPIRATIONAL NETWORK will celebrate FATHER’S DAY on JUNE 20th with a special 2-hour broadcast of the nationally syndicated MARVIN SAPP Radio Show.

The multi-award-winning musician/songwriter (DOVE, STELLAR, and GRAMMY) will also have on as special guests KIRK FRANKLIN and his son MARVIN SAPP II also known as JAMAL THE PRINCE. His son is the first artist signed to SAPP’s new Gospel Label.

Bishop SAPP said, “This FATHER’S DAY SPECIAL will celebrate all fathers with the best in old school and new school all while keeping it churchy and funky at the same time."

THE FATHER’S DAY show will also feature guests JAMES FORTUNE, DR. BOBBY JONES, BRANDON CAMPHOR, EARNEST PUGH, HEZEKIAH WALKER, and KEYLA RICHARDSON.

