Downloads Up 1% Week-To-Week, Down 11% Year-To-Year In Podtrac Weekly Podcast Data Release For June 7-13
June 14, 2021
PODTRAC's weekly podcast listening data for its measured shows for JUNE 7-13 showed downloads up 1% from the previous week and down 11% on a year-to-year basis.
As for growth in "top categories" for PODTRAC measured shows, download growth for the 52-week period from JUNE 8, 2020 to JUNE 13, 2021 was -15% for Arts, -24% for Business, +6% for Comedy, -49% for Education, -7% for History, -19% for News, -11% for Science, -24% for Society & Culture, -3% for Sports, and +55% for True Crime. Week-to-week growth was 2021 was -5% for Arts, -5% for Business, -1% for Comedy, -11% for Education, +5% for History, +3% for News, +9% for Science, -5% for Society & Culture, +5% for Sports, and -1% for True Crime.