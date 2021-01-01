Weekly Data

PODTRAC's weekly podcast listening data for its measured shows for JUNE 7-13 showed downloads up 1% from the previous week and down 11% on a year-to-year basis.

As for growth in "top categories" for PODTRAC measured shows, download growth for the 52-week period from JUNE 8, 2020 to JUNE 13, 2021 was -15% for Arts, -24% for Business, +6% for Comedy, -49% for Education, -7% for History, -19% for News, -11% for Science, -24% for Society & Culture, -3% for Sports, and +55% for True Crime. Week-to-week growth was 2021 was -5% for Arts, -5% for Business, -1% for Comedy, -11% for Education, +5% for History, +3% for News, +9% for Science, -5% for Society & Culture, +5% for Sports, and -1% for True Crime.

« see more Net News